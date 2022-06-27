Man from West Midlands charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Gloucestershire

Marcus Dunkerton was found at his home on June 24 with several stab wounds, one of which proved fatal

Grant Bradley, aged 46, of Blackwell Street, is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Marcus Dunkerton, 40, of Thames Close, Charfield, South Gloucestershire, was found at his home on June 24 with several stab wounds, and nothing could be done to save him.

Police say there were reports of an incident at the Railway Tavern in Wotton Road, Charfield, with anyone who was at the pub that evening asked to come forward.

Bradley is detained in police custody pending an appearance before Bristol Magistrates Court today.

Officers have thanked the local community for their support and patience while they carry out forensic examinations, searches and house to house enquiries in the village.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker of the major crime investigation team is heading the inquiry.

He said: "Our hearts go out to Marcus’s family as they face such a devastating loss.

"They are being supported by specially-trained officers and have asked for privacy in their grief.

"We continue to gather evidence to help us understand what has happened.

"There are reports of an earlier incident at the Railway Tavern in Wotton Road, Charfield.

"I’d ask anyone who was at the pub between 9pm and 11pm on Friday night to get in touch, if they haven’t yet spoken with officers.