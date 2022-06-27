Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man from West Midlands charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Gloucestershire

By Nathan RoweKidderminsterCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man from Kidderminster has been charged with murder after another man was stabbed to death.

Marcus Dunkerton was found at his home on June 24 with several stab wounds, one of which proved fatal
Marcus Dunkerton was found at his home on June 24 with several stab wounds, one of which proved fatal

Grant Bradley, aged 46, of Blackwell Street, is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Marcus Dunkerton, 40, of Thames Close, Charfield, South Gloucestershire, was found at his home on June 24 with several stab wounds, and nothing could be done to save him.

Police say there were reports of an incident at the Railway Tavern in Wotton Road, Charfield, with anyone who was at the pub that evening asked to come forward.

Bradley is detained in police custody pending an appearance before Bristol Magistrates Court today.

Officers have thanked the local community for their support and patience while they carry out forensic examinations, searches and house to house enquiries in the village.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker of the major crime investigation team is heading the inquiry.

He said: "Our hearts go out to Marcus’s family as they face such a devastating loss.

"They are being supported by specially-trained officers and have asked for privacy in their grief.

"We continue to gather evidence to help us understand what has happened.

"There are reports of an earlier incident at the Railway Tavern in Wotton Road, Charfield.

"I’d ask anyone who was at the pub between 9pm and 11pm on Friday night to get in touch, if they haven’t yet spoken with officers.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who saw or has CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell footage of either man walking from the pub to Thames Close, or Bradley leaving that address.”

Crime
News
Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News