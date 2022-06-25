Hunt underway for Wolverhampton knife suspects after three suffer life-changing injuries

Southall Road. Photo: Google

An investigation is underway after the victims, aged 26, 37 and 39, were set upon by two men armed with knives in Southall Road, near Ashmore Park, Wednesfield, as they left a public house on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the area at about 10.55pm after many people in the area phoned 999 to report a fight between a group of people armed with weapons.

West Midlands Police said teams of officers, supported by firearms teams and paramedics, were immediately despatched to the scene.

The three injured men, all from Wolverhampton, were taken to regional hospitals after sustaining multiple serious injuries and treatment for their life-changing injuries continues.

All three had just left a nearby pub when they were attacked.

The force said officers believed all of the men were known to each other.

Officers want to speak to witnesses in the vicinity and who saw the crime unfold, while investigators have started downloading CCTV and have looked at footage recorded on mobile phones. Forensic teams are also in the area searching for evidence.

Detectives were also actively searching for two suspects, who were described as wearing black clothes, and searches have been carried out at multiple addresses in the city.