Walsall and Staffordshire suspects arrested in £160,000 drugs and cash swoop

The trio were was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug as part of a Staffordshire Police and National Crime Agency operation on Thursday.

Officers seized around £100,000 in cash, and suspected illicit drugs worth an estimated £60,000 in raids at addresses in Walsall and across Staffordshire.

Detective Inspector Tim Boulton, from Staffordshire's Major and Organised Crime Unit, said: “The raids we carried out today are part of an extensive, on-going operation, set up to tackle drug supply in Tamworth.

“The combined value of cash and drugs officers recovered as part of this operation provides some insight into the scale of organised crime we've been able to disrupt.

“I hope the results we have already seen serves as a warning to those involved in this type of crime.

“Information and intelligence from our communities is key and, if you report your concerns, then we will take action.”

Among the those arrested were two men aged, 28 and 35 from Walsall; seven men from Tamworth, aged between 29 and 58; and a man, aged 40, from Swadlincote also in Staffordshire. A 58-year-old woman from Tamworth was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.