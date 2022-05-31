Zane Smart has been identified as the victim

The case relates to the alleged stabbing of a teenaged boy following an incident in The Haymarket area of Pendeford, in Wolverhampton, at about 3.40 on Friday afternoon.

The defendant, who can not be named for legal reasons, appeared at a brief hearing before District Judge Graham Wilkinson today.

Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court

Dressed in dark coloured trousers and a white shirt, the youth spoke only to confirm his name, age and address. No pleas were given.

Judge Wilkinson adjourned the matter and remanded him in custody in youth detention overnight. The defendant will next appear at the crown court tomorrow.