The case relates to the alleged stabbing of a teenaged boy following an incident in The Haymarket area of Pendeford, in Wolverhampton, at about 3.40 on Friday afternoon.
The defendant, who can not be named for legal reasons, appeared at a brief hearing before District Judge Graham Wilkinson today.
Dressed in dark coloured trousers and a white shirt, the youth spoke only to confirm his name, age and address. No pleas were given.
Judge Wilkinson adjourned the matter and remanded him in custody in youth detention overnight. The defendant will next appear at the crown court tomorrow.
Paying tribute in a statement the family of Zane Smart said he was “much loved by us all” and they were heartbroken and devastated with grief by his loss.