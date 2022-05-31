Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teen accused of murder appears at Wolverhampton Youth Court

By Deborah HardimanPendefordCrimePublished:

A 16-year-old youth has appeared at Wolverhampton Youth Court charged with the murder of 15-year-old Zane Smart.

Zane Smart has been identified as the victim
Zane Smart has been identified as the victim

The case relates to the alleged stabbing of a teenaged boy following an incident in The Haymarket area of Pendeford, in Wolverhampton, at about 3.40 on Friday afternoon.

The defendant, who can not be named for legal reasons, appeared at a brief hearing before District Judge Graham Wilkinson today.

Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court

Dressed in dark coloured trousers and a white shirt, the youth spoke only to confirm his name, age and address. No pleas were given.

Judge Wilkinson adjourned the matter and remanded him in custody in youth detention overnight. The defendant will next appear at the crown court tomorrow.

Paying tribute in a statement the family of Zane Smart said he was “much loved by us all” and they were heartbroken and devastated with grief by his loss.

Crime
News
Pendeford
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News