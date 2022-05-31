Second teen arrested on suspicion of 15-year-old's murder in Wolverhampton

Police at the scene on Saturday, the day after Zane was killed

Zane Smart, 15, was fatally stabbed in The Haymarket area of Pendeford, in Wolverhampton, at about 3.40pm on Friday.

West Midlands Police said the 16-year-old was arrested on Tuesday morning taken into custody where he will be questioned over the fatal stabbing as part of a joint enterprise.

The arrest came on the same day another 16-year-old appeared in court charged with Zane's murder.

The youth, who can not be named for legal reasons, appeared at a brief hearing in Wolverhampton Youth Court on Tuesday morning.

Dressed in dark coloured trousers and a white shirt, the youth spoke only to confirm his name, age and address. No pleas were given at the hearing.

District Judge Graham Wilkinson adjourned the matter and remanded him in custody in youth detention overnight. The defendant will next appear at the crown court tomorrow.

Zane was found with serious injuries near the canal bridge in Reapers Walks and died from his injuries.

Zane Smart was fatally stabbed on Friday

In a tribute his heartbroken family said: “Words cannot describe the unbearable loss we feel as Zane’s family. He was a brother, a son, a grandson, a nephew who was loved deeply.

“The world keeps turning but for us it has stopped still, we are held in a nightmare from the moment he lost his life to yet more knife crime.

"We want him to be remembered as the funny, loving boy he truly was, with an infectious dimpled smile that lit up any room. Zane you are the kindest soul, and we love you deeply. We will never stop loving you and being in your corner, our boy."

Police are also continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Officers investigating the death say Zane was part of a group of people standing outside Pendeford Fish Bar, The Haymarket, at about 3.40pm on Friday.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “We still need to identify everyone who was there so that we can speak to them about what happened. If you can help, please get in contact with us as soon as possible.

“We know that a video showing some of the incident was posted on Snapchat.

“The video is vital to our investigation and we’re appealing for anyone with a copy of it to send it in, or let us know which accounts it was shared by.”

A 46-year-old woman who police arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force's website. Anyone with a copy of the video should email the investigation team directly on homicide_t5@westmidlands.police.uk.