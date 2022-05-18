Jailed: Drug dealer found with £150,000 in car after police smelled cannabis

Jailed - drug dealer Tanvir Khaliq. Photo: West Midlands Police

Tanvir Khaliq, 44, was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, money laundering and possession of cannabis.

Khaliq admitted the charges in court and was jailed for five years and one month at Warwick Crown Court, on Tuesday, May 10.

He was stopped by officers as he drove a black Vauxhall Corsa, in Long Lane, Halesowen, on July 5 last year.

As officers spoke with Khaliq, they could smell cannabis, and found a bag containing some of the class B drug in the footwell of the vehicle.

The £150,000 in cash seized by officers. Photo: West Midlands Police.

A further search of the car turned up a cardboard box containing cash totalling £149,850.

When officers searched Khaliq, he was found to be carrying more cash, totalling £1,340, which was seized along with a mobile phone, and a car key for a Renault car.

As a result of the arrest, Khaliq's home in Bearmore Road, Cradley Heath was searched and a small amount of cannabis was found.

Parked near the property, a red Renault Clio was found which was opened using the key that was previously seized from Khaliq, and officers found two blocks of cocaine inside the vehicle.

It was forensically analysed and was found to weigh 2kg, and had a street value of about £90,000.

DCI Leanne Lowe, from the Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: "Khaliq was clearly dealing in a significant amounts of drugs which we've now seized, stopping them from getting on to our streets.

"We will continue to intercept and disrupt criminals who think it's okay to deal drugs, which not only destroy lives but also often fuel further crimes, causing misery for many more people.