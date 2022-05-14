Notification Settings

Woman who suffered 'multiple' stab injuries in Rowley Regis is in 'serious but stable' condition

By Thomas Parkes

A woman who was repeatedly stabbed during what is believed to be a "domestic disturbance" is in a serious but stable condition, police have said.

The scene of the police incident at a property on Petersfield Drive, Rowley Regis
Emergency services rushed to a home in Petersfield Drive, Rowley Regis, at about 7am on Friday, and the woman in her 50s was taken to hospital.

A man arrested on suspicion of wounding currently remains in hospital where he his undergoing treatment for a cut on his hand, the force confirmed

West Midlands Police said the woman was in a serious but stable condition in hospital, which isn't life threatening.

A witness in the road reported seeing officers and paramedics, and that a house had been cordoned off, with a police car still present outside the house hours after the incident.

Discarded clothing, including a pair of shoes, could be seen on the driveway and pavement immediately outside the house.

West Midlands Police said the woman had suffered "multiple stab injuries during what's believed to be a domestic disturbance" in the early hours of the morning before officers were called just before 7am.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

