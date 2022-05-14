Woman who suffered 'multiple' stab injuries in Rowley Regis is in 'serious but stable' condition

Emergency services rushed to a home in Petersfield Drive, Rowley Regis, at about 7am on Friday, and the woman in her 50s was taken to hospital.
A man arrested on suspicion of wounding currently remains in hospital where he his undergoing treatment for a cut on his hand, the force confirmed
West Midlands Police said the woman was in a serious but stable condition in hospital, which isn't life threatening.
A witness in the road reported seeing officers and paramedics, and that a house had been cordoned off, with a police car still present outside the house hours after the incident.
Discarded clothing, including a pair of shoes, could be seen on the driveway and pavement immediately outside the house.
West Midlands Police said the woman had suffered "multiple stab injuries during what's believed to be a domestic disturbance" in the early hours of the morning before officers were called just before 7am.