Woman who suffered 'multiple' stab injuries in Rowley Regis is in 'serious but stable' condition

The scene of the police incident at a property on Petersfield Drive, Rowley Regis

Emergency services rushed to a home in Petersfield Drive, Rowley Regis, at about 7am on Friday, and the woman in her 50s was taken to hospital.

A man arrested on suspicion of wounding currently remains in hospital where he his undergoing treatment for a cut on his hand, the force confirmed

West Midlands Police said the woman was in a serious but stable condition in hospital, which isn't life threatening.

A witness in the road reported seeing officers and paramedics, and that a house had been cordoned off, with a police car still present outside the house hours after the incident.

Discarded clothing, including a pair of shoes, could be seen on the driveway and pavement immediately outside the house.