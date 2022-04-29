Darren Whitehouse

Darren Whitehouse, 43, was hit by a speeding vehicle in St Marks Road, Tipton, on the afternoon of February 27 last year and was dragged along the street.

Despite the best efforts of medics, he sadly died from his injuries at the scene, leaving his family and friends devastated by his death.

The occupants, of what later was found to be a stolen silver Infiniti, fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle some distance away.

Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of up to £20,000 for anonymous information that leads to the conviction of those responsible.

A suspect and the stolen car used

Alan Edwards, Crimestoppers West Midlands regional manager, said: "The death of Darren Whitehouse is tragic and has left his family and friends with an incredible loss of someone who was much-loved.

"They deserve to see those responsible held to account before someone else is hurt by such reckless and criminal behaviour.

“Crimestoppers exists purely to give those people who know who was responsible for crimes like this an option – a safe and completely anonymous option to pass on what you know without giving your details, and then you’re done. We are also offering a reward of up to £20,000.

“Our charity has kept its promise of anonymity to everyone since we started back in the late 1980s and we are proud to support over half a million people each year who want to do the right thing, but don’t want to speak to the police.

“If you know who was behind the wheel or in the car at the time and have so far stayed silent, then now is your opportunity to speak up anonymously.

"We take information in up to 140 different languages when you call our UK contact centre on freephone 0800 555 111, or you can fill in our simple and secure anonymous online form.”

After Darren's death last year, his family made a heartfelt plea for anyone with information to come forward.

Tributes at the scene days after Darren Whitehouse's death

The family said in a statement: “We are devastated at the sudden loss of Darren.

"We are so grateful for the support that the local community have shown to our family, thank you.

"If anyone has any information that may assist the investigation please contact the police directly.

"Whilst we struggle to come to terms with this devastating loss we would ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time."