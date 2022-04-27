Police crackdown on e-scooter 'menace'

Police have called for a crackdown on e-scooters

West Midlands Police say e-scooters were mentioned in 652 crime logs in 2021 after a spike in privately used scooters being illegally ridden on the roads.

They also featured in 226 complaints over anti-social behaviour and were involved in 21 collisions where people were seriously injured, including one fatality. A total of 210 e-scooters were seized across the region.

Speaking at a meeting of the Police and Crime Commissioner's strategic board, Assistant PCC Tom McNeil, said: "Private e-scooters are a total menace on our roads."

A report to the board said that since the region started an e-scooter trial in August 2020 – allowing renters in three areas including West Bromwich to ride them on roads – illegal usage had increased across the region.

Police chiefs today called for new laws banning the sale of privately-owned e-scooters.

West Midlands PCC Simon Foster said e-scooters were a "danger on our roads, pavements and in our parks" and said it was disappointing to see them being sold by retailers "that should know better".

He added: "I am concerned that privately owned e-scooters are being illegally used on our roads. Only the rented scooters in the trials are legal to ride on the roads.

"While I am pleased that West Midlands Police has seized 210 illegally used e-scooters, the Government needs to do more too.

"The regulatory regime around the sale and use of private e-scooters is unfit for purpose. In future, privately owned e-scooters need to be licensed, regulated and appropriate health and safety measures put in place.