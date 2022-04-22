Notification Settings

Walsall men charged over keyless car thefts adding up to £100,000

By Eleanor LawsonCannockCrimePublished:

Two men from Walsall have been charged in connection with a series of keyless car thefts, worth in the region of £100,000.

The two Walsall men have been charged in connection with a series of car thefts

The pair were arrested on Thursday in connection with thefts of Land Rovers and Range Rover-type vehicles across Staffordshire recently, targeting vehicles in Cannock, Penkridge, Stafford, Tamworth, and Rugeley.

29-year-old Samuel Mansell of Tamar Close, Brownhills, and 25-year-old Darren Quilt of Ogly Road, Brownhills, have both been charged with conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle between March 1 and April 8 of this year.

Both men were due to appear at Cannock Magistrates Court on Friday, April 22..

