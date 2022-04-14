Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man seriously injured in double stabbing on Black Country estate

By Thomas ParkesSandwellCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man has been left with serious injuries and another man has been injured after a double stabbing on a Black Country estate.

Spruce Road. Photo: Google
Spruce Road. Photo: Google

Emergency crews were called to Spruce Road, on the Yew Tree estate on the border of Walsall and Sandwell, at around 8pm on Wednesday.

Crews found two men who were injured, with one receiving trauma care at the scene after being seriously injured before being taken to hospital.

The second man suffered less serious injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital for further checks.

A spokeswoman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing at 8.08pm in the Yew Tree estate area of Walsall.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended. Crews arrived to find two men who had been injured."

West Midlands Police have been contacted for comment.

Crime
News
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Walsall
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News