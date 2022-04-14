Man seriously injured in double stabbing on Black Country estate

Spruce Road. Photo: Google

Emergency crews were called to Spruce Road, on the Yew Tree estate on the border of Walsall and Sandwell, at around 8pm on Wednesday.

Crews found two men who were injured, with one receiving trauma care at the scene after being seriously injured before being taken to hospital.

The second man suffered less serious injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital for further checks.

A spokeswoman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing at 8.08pm in the Yew Tree estate area of Walsall.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended. Crews arrived to find two men who had been injured."