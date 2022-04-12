Maggot-infested dog found dead in ditch with cable tied around neck

The dog was found in a ditch in Staffordshire

The dog was so badly covered with maggots when she was discovered that she was not recognisable, and due not being microchipped it is not clear who she belonged to.

She was discovered on March 28 on Wyrley Lane, Little Wyrley, between Brownhills and Great Wyrley.

Ann Bennett from the RSPCA, which is investigating, said: "Due to the heavy maggot infestation the dog was unrecognisable and she wasn’t microchipped.

"We don’t know how long the dog was there or even if the ties were used to drag the dog or could have contributed to the cause.

"Whatever has happened, it is very sad and we hope she didn’t suffer."

Ms Bennett said they were thankful to the member of the public who found the dog and took her to a vet.

"The person had heard from others about the dog several days beforehand," said Ann.

"The vets, who examined the dog and then called us.

"They believe she was a shar pei cross whippet cream in colour, middle aged with large mammary glands.

"There was a cable tied around her neck and a plastic shower curtain tied around her abdomen.

"At this time we do not know the cause of death or why the dog was dumped so callously in the ditch for people to find.

"We’d like to thank the member of the public who found the dog and treated her with dignity."

The RSPCA is appealing for information and lines of enquiry continue with the local council in regards to their fly-tipping investigation.