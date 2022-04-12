Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kemarni Watson Darby: Mother's partner found guilty of murdering three-year-old

WolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man has been found guilty of murdering his partner's three-year-old son after inflicting more than 20 rib fractures during weeks of "horrendous" beatings, including some using force similar to a car crash.

Kemarni Watson Darby was aged three when he was killed
Kemarni Watson Darby was aged three when he was killed

Convicted drug dealer 32-year-old Nathaniel Pope was found unanimously guilty by a Birmingham Crown Court jury on Tuesday after hearing evidence that Kemarni Watson Darby's body, which had 34 separate areas of external injuries, had acted as a "silent witness" to his crime.

Kemarni's mother, 30-year-old Alicia Watson, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child's death.

The four-month trial was told Watson and Pope - who blamed each other from the witness box - were "partners in crime" and continued to live together for several months after Kemarni's death.

The youngster died from abdominal injuries on the afternoon of June 5 2018, after his ribcage was "crushed" at the couple's two-bedroom flat in West Bromwich.

Kemarni Watson-Darby

Pope, of Wolverhampton, and Watson, of Handsworth, Birmingham, were also convicted of a single court each of child cruelty to Kemarni between May 1 and June 5 2018, relating to the infliction of rib fractures and an abdominal injury prior to the fatal injury.

The pair were also separately convicted of two further counts of child cruelty in relation to other children.

Both will be sentenced at a later date.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Birmingham

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News