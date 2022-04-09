Notification Settings

Armed police descend on Kidderminster retail park amid ongoing incident

By Eleanor Lawson

Armed police have cordoned off a retail park in Kidderminster due to an ongoing incident.

Armed police have cordoned offthe Park Butts Ringway retail park. Image: Google.


The Park Butts Ringway retail park has been closed, with police urging residents to avoid the area.

West Mercia Police tweeted: "We are currently dealing with an incident at Park Butts Ringway in Kidderminster.

"This is an ongoing incident and officers remain at the scene and cordons are in place around the retail park which remains closed.

"Please avoid the area and further updates will be provided."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

