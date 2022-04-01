Notification Settings

Baby Ciaran: Updates from court as driver accused of killing newborn starts defence

By Deborah HardimanBrownhillsCrimePublished: Last Updated:

The man accused of killing two-week-old Ciaran Leigh Morris is due to start his defence at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

James Paul Davis

James Paul Davis, 35, from Croxtalls Avenue, Bloxwich, is accused of killing the newborn on Easter Sunday last year. He faces three charges: causing death by dangerous driving; causing death while uninsured; causing death by careless driving. He denies all charges.

Earlier this week the court heard how Davis' BMW hit another car in Brownhills High Street on April 4 last year before crashing onto the pavement and into the pram carrying baby Ciaran, who was being walked by his parents.

The 18-day-old suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

Jurors also saw footage and heard from witnesses who reported Davis running from the scene in the aftermath of the crash. They also saw police bodycam footage of the moment he was arrested and when he was told Ciaran had died.

