Teenagers cleared of murder of schoolboy Dea-John Reid - one convicted of manslaughter

By Adam SmithBirminghamCrimePublished:

Five people - including two teenagers - have been cleared of the murder of 14-year-old Dea-John Reid.

Dea-John Reid
Dea-John Reid

Dea-John was chased and fatally stabbed in Kingstanding on May 31 last year.

Two 15-year-old boys, one from from Wolverhampton and another from Great Barr, were found not guilty of murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

A 16-year-old from Solihull, who delivered the fatal stab wound to Dea-John, was also cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.

Adults George Khan, 39, Newstead Road, Kingstanding, and Michael Shields, Alvis Walk, Castle Bromwich, 36, were also found not guilty of murder.

The jury had been shown video footage of the moment Dea-John had been fatally stabbed and seen CCTV of the group chasing the boy.

The killing caused a massive outpouring of grief and community tensions in Birmingham.

More to follow.

