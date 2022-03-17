Councillor wife of disgraced sexual predator Sean Coughlan dumps him despite backing him in court

Happier times: Sean and Diane Coughlan

Despite writing a character reference for her husband which helped avoid a custodial sentence at Wolverhampton Crown Court hours after Willenhall South Councillor Diane Coughlan posted a message on Facebook.

She said: "Throughout what has been the most horrendous time of my life I have until now kept a dignified silence, and I have had the most tremendous support.

"But I just need to clarify that despite what has been reported, I am not standing by him. We are no longer a couple this is a decision I made at the time it happened and my position has not changed."

She added: "I now need to put all of this behind me and try and make a new life for myself. I will say no more on the subject."

When sentencing Coughlan to an 18 month community order with 30 days rehabilitation as well as a five year restriction ban on contacting children and using electronic devices which can be used to groom children, Judge Michael Chambers pointed out the positive character references written for the defendant by Councillor Coughlan and her daughter.

He remarked the pair were "standing by" Coughlan who had pleaded guilty to one count relating to sexual communication and one count relating to attempted sexual activity with a child under 16 between August and December 2021.

The court heard how Coughlan sent pictures and invited her to a private Facebook group to the "girl" who it transpired was a decoy created by a vigilante paedophile group who confronted the former politician near his home in December.

Coughlan had been booked to play Santa Claus at three Christmas Fairs before his incarceration, which was for his own safety as he was also a "suicide risk".

Councillor Coughlan received support on the Facebook page after revealing she had cut ties with the sexual predator.

Nikki Blackwell said: "I can’t bring to imagine what you are going through. I hope you can find peace and happiness."

Jean Rushton added: "I'm with you all the way take care of yourself. If you need me I'm here for you."

Sean Coughlan was first elected in 1995 and successfully defended the seat on a number of occasions, the latest being in May last year, before resigning after his arrest.

During his career he rose to become deputy leader and then leader of both his party and Walsall Council, which he was in charge of between 2016 and 2018.