Shocking CCTV footage of Cam'Ron Dunn chasing his teenage victim with knife realeased

Cam'Ron Dunn running out the Smethwick shop after stabbing Derlarno Samuels

West Midlands Police have released images of the cold blooded killer chasing his victim with a knife into a shop and then jumping on his mountain bike and riding home afterwards.

Cam'Ron Dunn was found guilty of murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court today (Tuesday) and now faces life imprisonment for the brutal killing.

Due to the CCTV coverage of various shops and cameras in Smethwick there were 71 times Dunn was captured on film from the moment he left his house until he returned after the killing, less than half an hour later.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse said: "The brutality of this attack is shocking. Derlano was stabbed in the street and then clearly tried to flee from his attacker. He was pursued by Dunn and subjected to a further vicious knife attack when he was cornered.

"What caused this horrifying violence to be unleashed isn’t clear but it has resulted in another family losing a loved one, and our thoughts remain with them."

She added: "It is also another sad reminder of the dangers of carrying knives and we hope this conviction can provide Derlano’s family with some comfort that Dunn is now off the streets and behind bars."