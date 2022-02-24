Wajid Ali has been put on the sex offender’s register indefinitely

Wajid Ali lured the woman into his Walsall home in March 2019 before lunging at her, which caused them both to fall down the stairs.

He then sexually assaulted her, but the victim managed to scream out which alerted a neighbour who contacted the police.

When officers arrived they detained Ali, who tried deny attacking the woman who is aged aged in her 30s.

She has now been praised for her courage speaking out about the incident, recalling the attack and ensuring police had strong enough evidence to put Ali behind bars.

The 43-year-old, of Webster Road, Walsall, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and was jailed for four-and-a-half years.

He was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court last Friday and was put on the sex offender’s register indefinitely.

Det Con Gina Tonks, who led the investigation for West Midlands Police, said: "The woman was courageous enough to make a statement and support a police investigation.

"Ali is a dangerous man and she has helped ensure he's lost his freedom and can't do the same to anyone else.

"She told us she hopes that by coming forward that other victims - including from the Asian community like herself - may be brave enough to speak out in the future.

"Anyone who has been subjected to the horrific experience of being assaulted will have our full help and support as we seek to put attackers behind bars."