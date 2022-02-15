Notification Settings

Boy, 16, stabbed outside school in Wolverhampton

By Lisa O'Brien

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed outside a school in Wolverhampton.

Police at the scene
Police at the scene

It happened outside St Peter's Collegiate Academy on Newbridge Crescent on Monday afternoon.

West Midlands Police said a 16-year-old boy suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

It happened outside St Peter's Collegiate Academy on Newbridge Crescent, Wolverhampton

Officers have launched an investigation and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating after a teenager was stabbed in Wolverhampton on Monday afternoon.

"It happened outside St Peter's Collegiate Academy on Newbridge Crescent.

Police at the scene

"A 16-year-old boy was stabbed. He was taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

"We’ve been speaking to witnesses, conducting CCTV enquiries and have carried out a forensic examination of the scene.

"We’d urge anyone who has any information and has not yet spoken to us to get in touch as soon as possible."

It happened outside St Peter's Collegiate Academy on Newbridge Crescent, Wolverhampton

Police can be contacted via live chat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 20/1999646/22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

