Boy, 16, stabbed outside school in Wolverhampton

It happened outside St Peter's Collegiate Academy on Newbridge Crescent on Monday afternoon.

West Midlands Police said a 16-year-old boy suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Officers have launched an investigation and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

"We’ve been speaking to witnesses, conducting CCTV enquiries and have carried out a forensic examination of the scene.

"We’d urge anyone who has any information and has not yet spoken to us to get in touch as soon as possible."

Police can be contacted via live chat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 20/1999646/22.