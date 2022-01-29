Birmingham murder probe as woman dies from 'significant injuries'

North Holme, Bordesley Green, Birmingham. Photo: Google.

Police were called to North Holme, off Garrison Lane, Bordesley Green, shortly after 7pm on Friday.

Detectives said the woman, in her 40s, had suffered significant injuries, and died at the scene despite the best effort of ambulance crews.

Police are now urgently appealing for information or for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time who can help us.

DI Jim Colclough from the homicide unit said, "Our thoughts are with the woman's family at this really sad time. They are now being supported by specialist officers as they come to terms with what has happened.

"Our investigations are in the early stages, and a scene is currently being held around Garrison Lane as we continue to forensically examine the area. So we thank members of the public for their patience.

"We know this is a busy area and we are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage or CCTV, or anyone who witnessed anything to contact us."

Inspector Harjit Ubhi from Birmingham West said, “This is truly a tragic incident and my heart goes out to the woman’s family”

“We know this will be a huge shock to neighbours and the local community. There will be an increase in police presence around the area to offer reassurance to people with concerns.