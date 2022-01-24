Man 'set upon' and attacked with machete outside Walsall primary school

The scene at Croft Street, Walsall, after the stabbing

The 38-year-old was set upon by three men in Croft Street, Birchills, near the junction with the A34 Green Lane, at about 4.30am.

A police cordon has remained in place in the road, near Croft Academy throughout the morning, although pupils were able to attend school as usual.

West Midlands Police said: "We've arrested a teenager in connection with a machete attack on a man in Walsall in the early hours of this morning.

"It happened in Croft Street at around 4.30am. We believe this was a targeted attack and that the 38-year-old was set upon by three men.

"The victim remains in hospital today for surgery.

"Just before 6am we arrested a 17-year-old male on suspicion of wounding. He remains in police custody and inquiries are continuing today to identify the other people involved."