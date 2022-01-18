Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former Walsall Council leader Sean Coughlan pleads not guilty to child sex allegations

By Deborah HardimanWalsallCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Former Walsall Council leader Sean Coughlan has pleaded not guilty to two child sex offences.

Sean Coughlan is accused of child sex offences
Sean Coughlan is accused of child sex offences

The 65-year-old denied one count relating to sexual communication and one count relating to attempted sexual activity with a child under 16 between August and December 2021 when he appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday.

Coughlan spoke only to confirm his name and address.

There was no application for bail.

Judge Michael Chambers QC adjourned the case for the trial which will be held on July 18. Coughlan, of Martin Drive, Short Heath, in Willenhall, was remanded in custody until then.

The veteran politician was the elected representative for the Willenhall South ward but resigned in December following his arrest.

A spokesman for Walsall Council said at the time: “The council received Councillor Sean Coughlan’s written notice of resignation from his office as a councillor. His resignation was formally and immediately accepted. He is no longer a Walsall MBC councillor.”

He was first elected in 1995 and has successfully defended the seat on a number of occasions, the latest being in May this year.

During his career he rose to become deputy leader and then leader of both his party and Walsall Council, which he was in charge of between 2016 and 2018.

He stepped down as leader of the Walsall Labour Group in 2019.

It is understood that Councillor Coughlan was also suspended from the Labour Party following his arrest.

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Willenhall
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News