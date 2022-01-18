Attempted murder arrest as woman found with fractured skull

Our officers forced entry to the address in Gravelly Lane, Erdington, on Sunday

Police have now launched an investigation to find out what happened and have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

Officers forced entry into an address in Gravelly Lane, in the Erdington area of Birmingham, following concerns for the woman's welfare.

The 29-year-old remains in police custody while investigations into how the woman came about her injuries continue.

Detective Inspector Richard Marsh, said: "We’re in the early stages of our enquiries and keeping an open mind about what happened.

"We’re still holding a scene at the address for a thorough forensic examination, have carried out local enquiries, and seized CCTV.

"If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious in the area over the last few days, or has any information that could help our enquiries, then we’d really like to speak to them."

Anyone with information is asked to message on Live Chat or call 101 and quote crime reference 20/138557/22.