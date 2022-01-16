Notification Settings

Men battered with baseball bat and attacked with pepper spray in Lye

By Adam SmithCrimePublished:

Two men were attacked with a baseball bat and pepper spray in broad day light in Lye yesterday (Saturday).

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....
STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....

Two men approached a car and began smashing its windows with a bat and then attacked the two men sitting inside.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to Cemetery Road, Lye at around 1.35pm yesterday (15 January) to reports of a serious assault.

"Two men were in sitting in their car when two other men approached with a baseball bat and started smashing the windows. One of the men was pepper sprayed in the face while the other man was assaulted with a baseball bat.

"A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital where his injuries are not described as life threatening or changing."

The spokesman added: "Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch via Live Chat on our website quoting 20/136808/22."

Police cordoned off Cemetery Road for several hours on Saturday afternoon.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

