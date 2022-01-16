Men battered with baseball bat and attacked with pepper spray in Lye

Two men approached a car and began smashing its windows with a bat and then attacked the two men sitting inside.
A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to Cemetery Road, Lye at around 1.35pm yesterday (15 January) to reports of a serious assault.
"Two men were in sitting in their car when two other men approached with a baseball bat and started smashing the windows. One of the men was pepper sprayed in the face while the other man was assaulted with a baseball bat.
"A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital where his injuries are not described as life threatening or changing."
The spokesman added: "Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch via Live Chat on our website quoting 20/136808/22."
Police cordoned off Cemetery Road for several hours on Saturday afternoon.