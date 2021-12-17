Wolverhampton Councillor and wife guilty of fraud over bogus Covid grant application

Councillor Harman Banger and his wife have both been found guilty of fraud

Harman Banger and his wife Neena Kumari were both found guilty of fraud by false representation at Birmingham Magistrates Court after a seven-day trial.

The couple had claimed Kumari was eligible for a Covid business grant for Pizza Plus, a takeaway on The Orchard, Bilston, in April 2020.

However, when Wolverhampton Council's counter-fraud team took a closer look they found the premises was boarded up and did not even have electricity.

Instead of admitting wrongdoing immediately, the former cabinet member for the economy tried to convince the court they had a business by calling several witnesses who claimed they regularly ate from Pizza Plus.

However, a lack of paperwork, invoices, marketing resources and tax returns for the business meant the couple's charade collapsed.

Banger resigned from the cabinet when the fake grant allegations surfaced in June last year and the Labour Party suspended him pending the outcome of the trial.

The hearing did not have a jury but was instead ruled upon by a judge who had sat through all the evidence.

He ruled they were guilty and sent the case to Birmingham Crown Court for sentencing due to the severity of the offences.

Wendy Stevens, specialist fraud prosecutor at CPS, said: "As a trusted, elected official, Harman Banger abused his position of power alongside his wife Neena Kumari in order to de-fraud the public at a time of national crisis.

"Banger had a deep understanding of the eligibility of such Covid-19 business support schemes and tried to exploit the system by claiming for a business that the pair knew was not eligible."

She added: "Fraud is not a victimless crime and can affect anyone at any time. The CPS is committed to bringing fraudsters, including those who have exploited the Covid-19 pandemic for their own gain, to justice."