Hotline launched in Dudley fake goods crackdown

Dudley Council's trading standards department made the move as part of its work to crack down on the sale of illicit goods including cigarettes and clothing.

It comes after a tip-off from a member of the public led to more than £5,000 worth of fake cigarettes and tobacco being seized from a store in Stourbridge.

Councillor Nicolas Barlow, cabinet member for health and adult social care, said: "We see the dedicated hotline as being a crucial part of our work to tackle the sale of illicit goods in our borough. People can report issues to us with the confidence it is anonymous.

"We really need people to be our eyes and ears and tell us if they have suspicions. Not only do fake good cost us in terms of the economy and jobs, but some products could actually be dangerous, such as illegal vaping products."

In the UK the sales of illicit goods cost the economy more than £9 billion in lost revenue, £4 billion in unpaid tax as well as 60,000 jobs, according to an analysis. It’s believed globally the trade is estimated to be worth in excess of £360 billion.

Products most likely to be counterfeited include alcohol, fragrance, cigarettes, toys and mobile phones and accessories, with trading standards chiefs believing the volume of fake goods entering the UK is likely to have increased due to more people buying online amid Covid-19.

And people have been warned, in the run up to Christmas, to be careful and make sure any items they buy are are genuine and do exist. People should, if buying from a private online trader or marketplace, check the trader is genuine by looking at previous reviews and how people rated their products.