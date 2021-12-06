Walsall councillor accused of child sex offences will spend Christmas in prison

Sean Coughlan is accused of child sex offences

Sean Coughlan, aged 65, is accused of attempting to cause a female aged 13 or over to engage in a penetrative sexual activity and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Councillor Coughlan, elected as a Labour representative for Willenhall South, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Saturday over the offences.

He will next appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on January 4 next year and will remain in custody until then.

The Express & Star understands that Councillor Coughlan has been administratively suspended from the Labour Party and the Walsall Council Labour Group pending investigation.

It is also understood that Councillor Coughlan has submitted a resignation letter to Walsall Council.

Councillor Coughlan had been set to become deputy mayor earlier this year but the move was blocked the ruling Conservative Party due to concerns over his mental health.

The controversial decision resulted in the Walsall Labour Group walking out of a full council meeting in protest.

He was first elected into Willenhall North in 1995 and has successfully defended the seat on a number of occasions, the latest being in May this year.

During his career he rose to become deputy leader and then leader of both his party and Walsall Council, which he was in charge of between 2016 and 2018.