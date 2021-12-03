Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New appeal to find Dudley boy hammer attack suspects

By Deborah HardimanDudleyCrimePublished:

Police are stepping up efforts to trace two men from Dudley suspected of attacking a youth with a hammer in a park.

Ricahrd and Ben Timmins
Ricahrd and Ben Timmins

Richard Timmins, 56, and his son Ben Timmins, 32, are thought to have been involved in an attack involving a 12-year-old boy in Milking Bank Park on May 7.

Ricahrd and Ben Timmins

West Midlands Police is appealing for anyone with information about the whereabouts of the men who are also wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of their licences.

The boy was not seriously injured during the incident which is believed to have followed a fight between the boy and a 17-year-old youth a few minutes earlier in nearby Sudley Gardens.

Milking Bank Park

The force is appealing for anyone who has seen the men to phone 999. Information can also be given via website west-midlands.police.uk quoting investigation number 20/675865/21.

Crime
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News