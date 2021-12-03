New appeal to find Dudley boy hammer attack suspects

Ricahrd and Ben Timmins

Richard Timmins, 56, and his son Ben Timmins, 32, are thought to have been involved in an attack involving a 12-year-old boy in Milking Bank Park on May 7.

Ricahrd and Ben Timmins

West Midlands Police is appealing for anyone with information about the whereabouts of the men who are also wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of their licences.

The boy was not seriously injured during the incident which is believed to have followed a fight between the boy and a 17-year-old youth a few minutes earlier in nearby Sudley Gardens.

Milking Bank Park