Police search for Dudley burglary suspect

By James Vukmirovic

Police have released an image of a man suspected of a burglary at a Black Country house.

CCTV footage has been released of a man police want to speak to about a burglary. Photo: West Midlands Police
West Midlands Police are seeking information on the man following the burglary at an address on Pensnett Road in Dudley on Friday, November 12.

The man is seen wearing a hooded top and baseball cap and with a small beard on his chin.

A statement from West Midlands Police said: "Do you recognise this man?

"We want to speak to him following a burglary in Pensnett Road, Dudley on Friday 12 November.

"If you recognise him or have any information, please get in touch via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting 20/1878892/21."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

