Police search for Dudley burglary suspect

CCTV footage has been released of a man police want to speak to about a burglary. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police are seeking information on the man following the burglary at an address on Pensnett Road in Dudley on Friday, November 12.

The man is seen wearing a hooded top and baseball cap and with a small beard on his chin.

A statement from West Midlands Police said: "Do you recognise this man?

"We want to speak to him following a burglary in Pensnett Road, Dudley on Friday 12 November.