Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Closing police station will not mean fewer bobbies on the beat, pledges councillor

By Peter MadeleyWednesfieldCrimePublished:

A senior councillor has pledged that shutting down a town's police station will not result in less bobbies on the beat.

Wednesfield Police Station is set to close down
Wednesfield Police Station is set to close down

Wednesfield is to lose its police station by 2025 after the force's latest mass closure plan was rubber-stamped by Labour Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster.

Wolverhampton councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, who represents Wednesfield South, insists there was "no option" but to shut down the station due to Government funding cuts.

In a bid to reassure residents he said the move would not see a reduction of police officers in the area.

The Labour councillor, who sits on Mr Foster's strategic policing board, said: "The police have closed reception desks and now obviously stations are closing. It is obviously down to Government funding.

"No one wants to see a police station close, because its is sad and it hurts, but because of cuts to funding the police have got no option.

"However, I can assure people that this will not mean there will be less police. We are still going to have the neighbourhood police presence in Wednesfield."

Wednesfield councillor Bhupinder Gakhal

Mr Gakhal said that under the plans neighbourhood teams will move into other sites, which could include fire authority or local council buildings.

"It's something that is open for discussion at the moment," he added. "The station is not closing for a while yet, and by the time it does close neighbourhood officers will be located somewhere else within Wednesfield."

Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson, who campaigned to save the station, said the closure was a "real blow" for the community.

She is seeking a meeting with Mr Foster to urge him to reconsider, or to agree to open a smaller station on Wednesfield High Street.

By signing off on the closures of more than 20 police stations and bases, Mr Foster has followed in the footsteps of his predecessor David Jamieson, who shut down dozens of sites between 2014 and 2021.

Crime
News
Politics
Wednesfield
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News