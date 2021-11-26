County lines dealer on the run after taking his girlfriend on holiday to Devon to sell crack and heroin

Marvin Walker failed to turn up to Exeter Crown Court on Monday for his trial and was found guilty in his absence of possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply.

West Midlands Police raided his mother's home overnight but found no sign of the fugitive and were told he could be in Scotland.

The county lines dealer was staying in a hotel in the summer of 2018 next to Exeter’s main railway station using it as a base to sell heroin and crack in a nearby alleyway.

Plain clothes police arrested him after watching him meeting a group of known drug users and took him back to his room where they recovered £6,000 worth of unsold drugs.

He claimed they were nothing to do with him but forensic tests showed that his DNA was on the packaging.

Walker's last known address was Cedar Grove, Wolverhampton, denied possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply. However, he was found guilty and Recorder Mr Mathew Turner issued a warrant for his arrest and adjourned sentence until he is picked up.

Checks revealed he had broken his bail conditions by failing to sign on at Wolverhampton police station on Friday, November 19.

During the trial, Miss Felicity Payne, prosecuting, said police arrested Walker outside Exeter St David’s Station on June 25, 2018, and searched his room at the Great Western Hotel.

They found his girlfriend there smoking cannabis and recovered plastic bags containing drugs from the top of the wardrobe. Some had been measured out into deals and wrapped in cigarette papers ready for sale.