Baby-faced Black Country drug dealers jailed over Class A County Line

Scott Perrins, left, and Brandon Cottom are now both in jail

Three County Lines drug dealers, one of whom was given a suspended sentence, were trafficking drugs in from Dudley to the streets of the Warwickshire Spa town.

Scott Perrins, 20, of St George’s Parade in Wolverhampton city centre, was arrested on September 2 after plain clothed officers from Leamington Proactive CID saw him dealing drugs in The Dell, Warwick Terrace, Leamington. He was arrested, and cocaine and cash were seized.

Separate enquiries by officers from Warwickshire Police County Lines Disruption Team led them to discover a property in Rugby Road which was being used to deal drugs from.

As they patrolled the area they spotted Charlie Povey in the company of known drug dealers. They saw her return to the property in Rugby Road and when she left again she was stopped and searched. The officers seized heroin and crack cocaine and arrested her.

They searched the property where they discovered Brandon Cottam and seized more heroin, crack cocaine and cash.

At Warwick Crown Court, Perrins was jailed for two years and six months after previously pleading guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply and acquiring criminal property.

Povey, 18, of Old Canal Place, Basingstoke, was given a 13-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months after pleading guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply. She was also given a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work.

Cottam, 21, also of St George’s Parade, was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply and acquiring criminal property.

Detective Constable Jamie Ball from the Warwickshire Police County Lines Disruption Team said: "We welcome the sentences handed down. We know the impact drugs have on our communities and the associated criminality it causes.