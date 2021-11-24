Police pelted with fireworks and eggs by 70 youths outside pub

The first incident happened outside Sainsbury's, left, and the second outside The Wrottesley Arms, right. Photo: Google

The Halloween incident is one of two in Perton in which officers have been targeted by youths with fireworks in recent weeks, prompting an appeal from Staffordshire Police.

The first incident took place at around 9.40pm on October 22 when five or six youths set off fireworks and targeted officers outside Sainsbury’s on Anders Square.

In the second, around 60-70 youths targeted officers outside The Wrottesley Arms on Severn Drive at around 7.30pm on October 31.

Chief Inspector David Wain, from the South Staffordshire Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “While these are isolated incidents, attacks on emergency services workers will never be tolerated and those responsible will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“We are working in partnership with the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service to raise awareness locally of the danger of fireworks as we approach the festive season."

Most of the youths are believed to be aged between 12 and 15, with one described as a white male, 6ft 1ins in height, aged around 16, wearing a black puffer jacket, black bottoms and trainers at Anders Square.

Mark Walchester, head of prevent and protect at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Playing with fireworks is dangerous and can easily get out of hand causing significant injuries.

“We can all have fun at this time of year without causing anti-social behaviour and without putting ourselves or others at risk by not understanding the dangers that fireworks can pose.”