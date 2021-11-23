Drugs dumped in street as gang robbery ends in violent mayhem and multiple car chases

The Audi police chased from Wolverhampton ended up on its roof in Rowley Regis

One pursuit ended with criminals crashing in Rowley Regis after speeding down the wrong side of a one-way system and the other finished with a stinger being deployed and three suspects fleeing on foot before being caught by the police helicopter.

Astonished residents phoned police around 1am on Sunday after seeing two rival groups of men fighting outside a house in Haden Hill, in the Chapel Ash area of Wolverhampton, where officers later found 330 cannabis plants.

Some of the drugs were dumped in the road as gang members fled before one man was caught by a police dog hiding in a garden. He had to be taken to hospital in handcuffs after being bitten by the hound.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We received numerous calls reporting fighting in the street involving several people around 1am. On arrival, the offenders ran off in different directions.

"A police dog found one man in the garden who was seen running from the rear of the property. The 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and we discovered he was wanted for failing to appear at court for a separate offence. He has been taken to hospital for injuries sustained at the scene. He will be questioned when medically fit."

The violence in Haden Hill was just the beginning of the drama.

Around 30 minutes later a car with a boot stuffed full of cannabis plants and cloned number plates was spotted eight miles away on Junction 2 of the M5 in Oldbury. And a VW Golf thought to have fled the scene in Wolverhampton was found four miles away from the cannabis farm on the M54

Both cars attempted to flee police, with one ending up on its roof after crashing into traffic lights in Rowley Regis and the other being stung by officers just off the M6 in Great Barr. Three men who ran away from the Golf on foot were tracked down by the police helicopter.

The police spokesman explained: "After failing to stop for officers, the car [spotted on the M5] was driven the wrong way down a one-way road before crashing into traffic lights in Archer Way, Rowley Regis just after 1.30am. Cannabis was found in the boot and a 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of burglary and drugs offences. A 36-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of burglary. Both men have been released under investigation."

"Another car which fled the scene was found on the M54, between junctions 2 and 3. Our traffic officers followed the VW Golf to Junction 7 of the M6 towards Scott Arms where we safely deflated its tyres after being driven the wrong way along a duel carriageway.

"The three men inside the car ran, but with the help of the police helicopter, all three were quickly found. We arrested the three men, two aged 18 and one aged 19, on suspicion of drugs, burglary and dangerous driving offences. All three have been released under investigation."

A local resident, who did not want to be named, told the Express & Star, said: "The residents of the factory were seen jumping out the ground-floor window into Haden Hill to evade police and arrest.

"A massive pile of cannabis was left dumped in the middle of the street as the raiders fled the scene. A visible police presence remained on Sunday morning at the address."

The shocked resident added: "Neighbours had reported that a strong smell of cannabis often pervaded the air in the general area of the house not suspecting it was a cannabis farm."