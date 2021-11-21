Jail for man who kicked dog walker in the face in violent attack

Ameral Hare has been jailed for eight years for violently assaulting a pensioner in Birmingham last May. Photo: West Midlands Police

Ameral Hare was found guilty following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court and was jailed for eight years for the assault which happened last May.

Hare, of no fixed address, launched a vicious attack on the 63-year-old woman, who was walking her dog on Kineton Road, in order to steal her handbag.

The woman was thrown to the floor and kicked in the face, causing her to lose some teeth, and Hare made off with the handbag, which contained a torch and bags for her dog.

Detectives from West Midlands Police worked out from CCTV footage and a ring doorbell that Hare had driven past her in a blue Vauxhall Corsa.

He had then turned around and pulled over, before jumping out and launching the attack.

The force said that Hare had tried to say he had lent the vehicle to a friend to make believe that he was not responsible, but his story and the footage seen did not corroborate his story.

