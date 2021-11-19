Ryan Passey's family win damages in 'landmark' case against knifeman

Ryan Passey was killed in a Stourbridge nightclub in 2017

The 24-year-old was stabbed to death in a Stourbridge nightclub in 2017. Kobe Murray admitted stabbing him but was cleared by a jury of both murder and manslaughter.

Mr Passey's family are now celebrating a "landmark judgment" after a judge at Liverpool Civil and Family Court agreed with their claim that Mr Passey was unlawfully killed.

His Honour Judge Gregory awarded the family nearly £10,000 in damages. He also ruled that Mr Murray, now known as Kareem Gayle, must pay in excess of £12,000 in court costs.

Family friend Jason Connon, spokesman for the Justice for Ryan campaign, said they were pleased that the judge felt an award of aggravated damages was appropriate.

Ryan's mother Gillian Taylor at the unveiling of a plaque outside the former Chicago's club in Stourbridge

"No family should have to go through what we are currently going through in the pursuit of moral rightness and justice," he said.

"Today’s ruling is one important step in our ongoing fight to achieve justice for Ryan, but no stone will be left unturned."

Mr Connon said the campaign is in discussions with the CPS, The Ministry of Justice and the family's legal team over an upcoming independent review into West Midlands Police's handling of the investigation into Mr Passey's death.

Mr Connon added: "We will never give up in our pursuit of justice for Ryan. We miss him every day."

Jason Connon, spokesman for the Justice for Ryan campaign

Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb, said: "I am absolutely delighted at this judgement. Ryan’s family have spent years seeking justice and this is a big day in that fight.

"My hope is this latest hearing will act as a boost in the battle to find answers to what led to this tragic death.

"Crucial to this process is the upcoming independent review examining the original West Midlands Police murder investigation. This is the next piece of the jigsaw.

"The only penalty from this hearing is financial and that is, of course, scant compensation for the death of a loved one.

"However, I think this judgement is a big milestone for Ryan’s family to get the answers they crave and finally achieve the justice they deserve."