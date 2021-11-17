Death of Halesowen pensioner not seen for days treated as suspicious

The death of a pensioner who was found in his living room is being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

Forensic officers at the scene in Manor Lane, Halesowen. Photo: SnapperSK
The body of the 78-year-old man was found at his home in Manor Lane, Halesowen, just before 3.30pm on Monday.

He is believed to have been dead for some time before being found - with police asking anyone who has seen anything suspicious since the start of November to come forward.

The alarm was raised by neighbours concerned that the man had not been seen and was not answering the door.

A post mortem examination was held on Tuesday but did not establish a precise cause of death.

Nonetheless, detectives have confirmed the death is being treated as suspicious.

Police at the scene on Manor Lane. Photo: SnapperSK

No arrests have been made but forensic teams have been busy examining the detached house where the man lived.

Detective Inspector Sangha, from West Midlands Police CID said: “This is terribly sad. The man hadn’t been seen for several days, neighbours were getting no answer at the door, and unfortunately their fears were realised when our officers found the man inside.

“One of our specially trained family liaison officers is supporting his loved ones at this difficult time.

“It’s unclear exactly when the man died but we believe it’s been a number of days.

“If anyone heard or saw anything suspicious in the area in recent days – dating back to the start of November – then I would urge them to get in touch.”

The man's next of kin have been traced and notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or message through Live Chat quoting reference log 1692 from 15 November.

