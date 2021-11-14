War medals stolen from heartbroken pensioner in burglary on Remembrance weekend

The pensioner was left heartbroken and "very shaken" after her home off Hilltop Road in Oldbury was burgled soon after 7pm on Saturday, November 13.

The masked men smashed the glass back door and threatened the woman with violence to get her to open her safe, where the war medals were kept. They took the medals along with cash and jewellery before fleeing.

Two round First World War medals with ribbon and the engraving ‘TA Morris’, a Queen Victoria ‘Goblet Florin’ (a two shilling piece minted in 1800) and a five shilling piece made into a brooch were all stolen.

Detective Sergeant Ian Comfort from West Midlands Police said: “If you’re offered these medals or have any information I would urge you to get in touch. The woman is understandably heartbroken that her father’s war medals have been taken from her and is desperate to be reunited with them.

“We are carrying out urgent enquiries to try and find those responsible. If you have any information, please get in touch.”