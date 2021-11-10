Teen fighting for his life after 'targeted' knife and axe attack in Walsall

The 16-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen and sustained a head injury in what police believe was a targeted attack by two men.
The incident happened in a garage in Phoenix Business Park, off Stafford Street, at around 6pm with the teenager now in a critical condition in hospital.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We believe this was a targeted attack and that the two offenders were looking for the victim.
"It’s understood one of the offenders was white and the other black – both around 6ft tall – and that one of them made off on a bicycle."
Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or the offenders making off, has been urged to get in touch with West Midlands Police quoting crime reference 20/1851489/21.