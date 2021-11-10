Teen fighting for his life after 'targeted' knife and axe attack in Walsall

By Thomas ParkesWalsallCrimePublished:

A teenager has been left in a critical condition in hospital after being attacked with a knife and axe in an attempted murder in Walsall.

Stafford Road in Walsall. Photo: Google
Stafford Road in Walsall. Photo: Google

The 16-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen and sustained a head injury in what police believe was a targeted attack by two men.

The incident happened in a garage in Phoenix Business Park, off Stafford Street, at around 6pm with the teenager now in a critical condition in hospital.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We believe this was a targeted attack and that the two offenders were looking for the victim.

"It’s understood one of the offenders was white and the other black – both around 6ft tall – and that one of them made off on a bicycle."

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or the offenders making off, has been urged to get in touch with West Midlands Police quoting crime reference 20/1851489/21.

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News