Teen fighting for his life after 'targeted' knife and axe attack in Walsall

Stafford Road in Walsall. Photo: Google

The 16-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen and sustained a head injury in what police believe was a targeted attack by two men.

The incident happened in a garage in Phoenix Business Park, off Stafford Street, at around 6pm with the teenager now in a critical condition in hospital.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We believe this was a targeted attack and that the two offenders were looking for the victim.

"It’s understood one of the offenders was white and the other black – both around 6ft tall – and that one of them made off on a bicycle."