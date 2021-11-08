Dudley man accused of trying to kill hit and run victim is remanded

A man charged with attempted murder after a hit and run crash left a man critically injured has been remanded in custody.

Shanardo Whittaker, from Dudley, is accused of trying to kill a 33-year-old man who was knocked down in Handsworth at around 6am last Sunday, October 31.

He appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on the morning of Saturday, November 6 where he was remanded in custody.

He will next appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, December 3 at 9.45am.

The victim is still fighting for his life in hospital after being injured on Hamstead Road, shortly after a friend of his was stabbed.

The two men are believed to have been at a nearby party together before the violence broke out.

The stabbing victim, 35, was seriously injured but is now recovering at home.

Whittaker was also arrested over the knife attack but has been bailed in relation to that incident while detectives investigate.

The 31-year-old suspect was arrested at his home on Friday and charged with attempted murder overnight.

Officers are keen to hear from anybody with dash-cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police quoting log number 905 of 31/10/21, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

