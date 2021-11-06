Armed police called as schoolboys armed with toy gun stop traffic and 'hold up van'

The incident happened next to the Reedswood Retail Park, pictured. Photo: Google

Firearms officers were sent to Reedswood Retail Park after scared drivers contacted police on Saturday morning.

The children were reported to have been stopping traffic outside the shopping centre and pointing a handgun at drivers, one of whom reported being told "stop, give me your van".

Stones were also thrown at vehicles before the boys went into a shop and threatened staff.

Armed police were sent to the scene just after 10am and detained two 12-year-olds, one 11-year-old and one seven-year-old.

A toy gun that had been painted black was found as well as kitchen knife which was in one of the children's rucksacks.