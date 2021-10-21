Schoolgirl, 11, seriously injured and suspected drink-driver arrested after crash

BirminghamCrimePublished:

A schoolgirl was seriously injured and a man was arrested on suspicion of drunk-driving after a crash at school closing time.

The scene in Sutton Coldfield. Photo: SnapperSK
The scene in Sutton Coldfield. Photo: SnapperSK

The 11-year-old girl was taken to hospital with injuries which are believed to be serious after the incident in Sutton Coldfield at 3pm on Thursday.

A 32-year-old man was also taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He is currently under arrest on suspicion of drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The scene in Sutton Coldfield. Photo: SnapperSK
The scene in Sutton Coldfield. Photo: SnapperSK
The scene in Sutton Coldfield. Photo: SnapperSK
The scene in Sutton Coldfield. Photo: SnapperSK

A black car was seriously damaged in the crash in Reddicap Heath Road, Sutton Coldfield. Police and ambulance crews attended, and the road was shut.

A nearby 20mph School Zone sign was also damaged.

Anyone with information can contact police via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, or by calling 101. Please quote log number 2453 of October 21.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Crime
News
Sutton Coldfield
Birmingham
Local Hubs

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News