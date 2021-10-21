Schoolgirl, 11, seriously injured and suspected drink-driver arrested after crash

The scene in Sutton Coldfield. Photo: SnapperSK

The 11-year-old girl was taken to hospital with injuries which are believed to be serious after the incident in Sutton Coldfield at 3pm on Thursday.

A 32-year-old man was also taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He is currently under arrest on suspicion of drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A black car was seriously damaged in the crash in Reddicap Heath Road, Sutton Coldfield. Police and ambulance crews attended, and the road was shut.

A nearby 20mph School Zone sign was also damaged.

Anyone with information can contact police via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, or by calling 101. Please quote log number 2453 of October 21.