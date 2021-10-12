Mother killed at family home 'died from multiple stab wounds'

Sukhjeet Uppal was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton

Factory worker Sukhjeet Uppal, aged 41, was repeatedly stabbed at her home in Tangmere Road, Ettingshall, at around 8pm on September 19.

Jai Singh, 50, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with Mrs Uppal's murder.

An inquest into Mrs Uppal's death was opened and adjourned at the Black Country Coroner's Court on Tuesday morning.

Area coroner for the Black Country, Joanne Lees, said: "Mrs Uppal's death was reported to the coroner by West Midlands Police.

"She lived in Tangmere Road and was born on January 27, 1980. She died on September 19 at her home address.

"She was married, a factory worker as occupation and was born in Wolverhampton.

A police tent at the scene in Tangmere Road. Photo: SnapperSK

"Police reported that on September 19 they were called to an address in Tangmere Road, where Mrs Uppal was found with stab wounds and she passed away at the scene.

"A forensic post-mortem was carried out and a medical cause of death was given as 1a) multiple stab wounds. She was identified by a family member.

"I am aware that a person has been charged in connection with her death. Therefore I formally open an inquest into Mrs Uppal's death, and adjourn to allow the ongoing police investigation and criminal proceedings to continue.

"I offer my sincere condolences to the family of Mrs Uppal."

Murder suspect Singh, who also lives in Tangmere Road, is in custody and will next appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on October 25 when he is due to enter a plea.

Following her death, Mrs Uppal's family paid tribute to her in a statement, saying: "Our beautiful, kind-hearted sister was one of the most caring and loving people you could ever meet. People who knew her will know this.

“She never held grudges and loved everyone.

“She has been taken from her children, from a mother and from her brother and sister.

"This was not her time to go yet, she had so much love to offer. Her children still need her love, support and wise words.