Woman charged with attempted murder after man critically injured in hit-and-run

A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car.

The man, aged in his 40s, was injured on Friday night and remained in a critical condition on Sunday.

He was struck by the vehicle which failed to stop at around 10pm on Friday in Reservoir Road, Erdington. He was left with significant head injuries.

Gina Brown, of Osprey Road, Birmingham, is charged with attempted murder, as well as driving while above the drink drive limit and failing to stop. She is known to the victim, according to police.

The 44-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday.

West Midlands Police officers are continuing to appeal for anyone who was passing through the Reservoir Road area at the time to contact them.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident number 20/1792022/21.

