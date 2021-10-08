One-legged man caught driving lorry full of stolen car parts on M6

The cut up cars found in the HGV. Photo: Central Motorway Policing Group

The driver had been driving the manual HGV with only one leg – using a crutch to operate the clutch.

Central Motorway Policing Group conducted a safety check on the broken drown vehicle on the M6, Junction 9, at Wednesbury, on Thursday.

Officers soon discovered it contained two chopped up Range Rovers that had been stolen from Essex and Hertfordshire a few days before.

The driver and passenger were both arrested before further checks revealed the driver was disqualified and only had one leg.

A spokesman for Central Motorway Policing Group said on Twitter: "Yesterday [Thursday] we attended to a broken down HGV in a live lane M6 J9. We conducted a safety check on the load and found the load consisted of two stolen Range Rover chopped up.

"Stolen from Hertfordshire Police and Essex Police area only a few days ago.