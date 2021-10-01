Teens arrested and machetes seized after fight in Birmingham city centre

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD 24/06/19.Police launch Project Guardian in Birmingham..

The males were taken into custody following reports of clashes between two groups near an eaterie in Corporation Street at around 5.15pm.

Staff at the premises reported that two teenagers had run into the premises and that one of them was bleeding from a head wound.

West Midlands Police said staff at the Square Peg were able to quickly lock up which prevented the teens from being followed inside. The force said that no customers or staff were hurt during the incident.

And that two machetes were confiscated from inside the pub and both males arrested on suspicion of possessing knives.

Force website stated: "We believe the two had been involved in a disorder nearby and our officers are looking for others who may have been involved.

"These are understood to be targeted attacks between groups, not random attacks in the street."