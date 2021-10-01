Man charged in connection with M6 crash that closed motorway for 13 hours

The scene of the crash on the M6 near Stafford. Photo: National Highways

Three vehicles - an articulated lorry, a blue Peugeot boxer van and a black Mercedes estate - collided shortly before 6am on Thursday between Junction 14 for Stafford and 15 for Stoke, leaving the HGV stranded on its side.

The stretch of northbound carriageway was closed for most of the day - resulting in four-hour delays for motorists - as emergency services and traffic officers cleared up the crash.

Part of the carriageway had to be resurfaced before it could be reopened after hundreds of litres of fuel spilled across the carriageway.

The first lanes were not reopened until 7.30pm, more than 13 hours after the crash.

Highways staff resurfaced the M6 after the crash. Photo: National Highways

Staffordshire Police said one driver, who provided a breath sample at the scene, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Mercedes driver Nigel Jana, of Ember Park in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, has now been charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above the limit, driving without due care and attention, using a motor vehicle without third party insurance and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.