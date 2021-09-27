Hospital order for knifeman after transphobic attack on victim's doorstep

Birmingham Crown Court

The 33-year-old came to the UK from Poland in a hope of finding greater acceptable and tolerance – but she was targeted in a transphobic attack at her Birmingham home last year.

Nazir Mohammed made contact with her online on November 30 last year and they arranged to meet later that evening at her city centre home. But when she opened the door to the 22-year-old, he wordlessly stabbed her twice – once in the stomach and once in the leg.

She suffered serious injuries and had to undergo emergency surgery – and after a week in hospital she was allowed to return home to continue her recovery.

Mohammed fled the scene, but within minutes he had called 999 and told West Midlands Police he had carried out the stabbing. Officers were immediately dispatched and he was quickly arrested in Beak Street in the city centre.

CCTV showed that he had dumped a knife down a drain and following searches along nearby Granville Street officers found the weapon, which had a six-inch blade. Forensic tests later linked that knife to Mohammed and the attack on his victim.

Mohammed, of Newbold Croft, in Nechells, who has been at a secure mental health unit since his arrest, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and in August, he was given an indefinite hospital order at Birmingham Crown Court.

DC Paul Brogan, from Force CID, said: "This was a targeted hate crime against a member of the LGBT+ community and against someone who had in fact to come to the UK to escape intolerance.

"It must have been truly horrifying for her to open the door to someone and then, without a word, be stabbed.

"But she has had the strength and bravery to tell us exactly what happened, and helped us bring Mohammed before the courts resulting in him now receiving the help he needs.

"As well as supporting her throughout this prosecution process, we have also put her in touch with partner organisations and charities which we work with, who offer support and practical advice.