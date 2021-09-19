Murder arrest after pensioner dies with head injury in Wolverhampton

Investigators in Hordern Road. Photo: SnapperSK

The victim was taken to hospital with a head injury after the incident in Hordern Road just after 11.30pm on Saturday night, police say.

The 73-year-old died on Sunday afternoon. A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Detective Inspector Ranj Sangha, from the force's homicide team, said: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has tragically lost his life.

"Sadly we believe that it is domestic related and we’re not looking for anyone else at this stage. We’re carrying out a forensic examination of the scene, speaking to potential witnesses and viewing CCTV in the area.

"I’d ask anyone with any information to please contact us."